I am working on a small personal project - a live trader. I just want to try using some well known indicators in order to build a live trader. But before trading live, I have built a backtester app, that tests my conditions on some historical data. The one thing I struggle with now is the analysis of done trades.

For example my strategy between 01-01-2019 and 01-01-2023 ( AAPL , 1m candles) generated 500 trades. 121 of them are winners and 379 are loosers. I would like to increase the W/L ratio, but I think I have to understand how won and lost trades looks like first.

Is there any literature that can help me?

What are common pattern and methods that I should measure within each trade (e.g. drawdown)?

Or is it fine to keep this W/L ratio if the strategy still makes some profit?

My goal is to create some system how to quantificate my trades and maybe split into some groups in order to create some system to mitigate lost trades as much as possible.

Thank you 🙏