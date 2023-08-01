As I understand correctly ETF bond indices have a collection of bonds and those bonds pay coupons that are passed to me. However, say 5 years from now the bonds will be issued at different coupon rates and as a result the coupon rate of those ETFs will change. In a sense bond ETF income is only fixed for short time when I purchase it and after it will change. Bond ETF is like savings account, provides income but that income is tied where the current rates are.

While with actual bonds the coupon stays for the entire time until maturity. If I were to avoid purchasing actual bonds I can get target date bond ETF. If I want to "lock" the current bond rate, would that be a better choice? Basically this is predictable return while with regular bond etf the return will vary with time.

My question is for what purposes each of these used? Certain income=target date etf and less certain income=bond etf? Do I understand them correctly and when would I use each?