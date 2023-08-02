I am a student, and it is my first-year present in the United States. According to sources, I am eligible to claim exemption from federal withholding if the following two conditions are met:

You owed no federal income tax in the prior tax year, and You expect to owe no federal income tax in the current tax year.

I expect to owe no federal income tax this year. However, I am unable to understand the first requirement. Since I was not in the US at all, do I satisfy the requirement of owing no federal income tax in the prior year?

If not, is there another way to claim a tax withholding exemption? My total income is less than the standard deduction.