I own a significant portion of a privately owned company, and the company reached out to me to buy me out. The contract stipulated that I would be paid via a number of cheques in the mail (one per month over a number of months). It was signed about two months ago.

The first cheque was to be mailed on June 30th, and I haven't received it. I haven't received a response to my inquiries about where it's at. I would like to sell for the agreed-on amount, so what are my options?

Presumably waiting for some time is appropriate - mail can on occasion take a long time to arrive (I live in Canada and the company is in the US). If I do nothing, when can/should I assume the contract is no longer valid? When would be an appropriate time to tell them that I've decided to cancel the contract and not sell (or sue, if I still want to sell)?