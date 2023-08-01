0

I own a significant portion of a privately owned company, and the company reached out to me to buy me out. The contract stipulated that I would be paid via a number of cheques in the mail (one per month over a number of months). It was signed about two months ago.

The first cheque was to be mailed on June 30th, and I haven't received it. I haven't received a response to my inquiries about where it's at. I would like to sell for the agreed-on amount, so what are my options?

Presumably waiting for some time is appropriate - mail can on occasion take a long time to arrive (I live in Canada and the company is in the US). If I do nothing, when can/should I assume the contract is no longer valid? When would be an appropriate time to tell them that I've decided to cancel the contract and not sell (or sue, if I still want to sell)?

Improve this question
New contributor
Spitemaster is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 2
    You need to talk to a real live lawyer, not randos on the internet.
    – nobody
    39 mins ago
  • If this is a question for anywhere on SE, it's probably the Law stack. But even there I think you'll be told that you need a real water to read the contract, evaluate your situation, and tell you what recourse you have.
    – keshlam
    4 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .