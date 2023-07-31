As the title states I am a 21 year old living in Austria.

I'm currently working in software engineering and make a decent living (34k/year net)(I also expect that figure to go up by ~30% over the next 5 years). In my current living situation I spend around 700-1000€ per month.

What steps should I take so that I can buy/build a decent house in a medium sized city?Also how long can I expect to take to achieve that goal?

Considering the current housing market, is this even a realistic goal? Should I just settle for something else?