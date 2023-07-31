I have algo trading program (wrote by myself) and when it detects that price are going down it's going to sell shares (if I have one) wait a couple of sec/min and buy the shares on lower price.

Last time I saw on Wikipedia that my strategies in some way describes wash trade, however I'm not trade on huge volume, I'm just detecting price movements and use it as my strategy, but sometimes I'm going to detect price fall before it happen (volume, moment etc - technical analysis) and start selling, so from outside world it may look like I initiate fall in price.

Can authority claim that it's a wash trading and start legal process?