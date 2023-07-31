0

I have algo trading program (wrote by myself) and when it detects that price are going down it's going to sell shares (if I have one) wait a couple of sec/min and buy the shares on lower price.

Last time I saw on Wikipedia that my strategies in some way describes wash trade, however I'm not trade on huge volume, I'm just detecting price movements and use it as my strategy, but sometimes I'm going to detect price fall before it happen (volume, moment etc - technical analysis) and start selling, so from outside world it may look like I initiate fall in price.

Can authority claim that it's a wash trading and start legal process?

Improve this question

2 Answers 2

Reset to default
1

This doesn't sound like the kind of wash trading described in the Wikipedia article (market manipulation). There are many medium to high frequency trading strategies like it.

However, your trades will probably be considered wash trades for tax purposes (disallowed losses since held less than 30 days).

You might also be flagged as a pattern day trader, which isn't illegal but comes with additional constraints/rules.

Improve this answer
0

You linked to an article that doesn't apply to you. It's a wash sale that applies as member 0xFEE1DEAD noted.

No 'legal process' as it's not illegal, it just becomes something that turns into a tax question. Wash sale questions are common here.

Improve this answer

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .