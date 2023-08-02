I am 61 years of age, retired and I have never rented an apartment or bought a house. I currently live in a single family home (which I will be inheriting soon) which I plan to sell next year and move south. Not sure where.

I thought I would rent an apartment to see if I liked the area first. Am I going to have a problem with getting somebody to rent to me? Is there something I should be doing now to make it easier on me?

I am also thinking, that for me, getting a mortgage is going to be a hassle. If so, my plan is to pay cash.