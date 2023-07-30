Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
Viewed
9 times
Let's say I have some vested incentive stock options with the startup that I work at (company and I are both in the USA). The company has not gone public at this point in time.
If I buy and hold my vested shares, what are my rights regarding shareholder meetings?
- Do I get to attend?
- Do I get to vote?
- Do I have access to meeting minutes?
- Are any of these required by law, or is it completely up to the company?
- Also, same questions regarding board meetings.
JoeMjr2
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our Code of Conduct
.
This is regulated by the company bylaws and depends on the rights assigned to the class of shares you own.
Generally, with voting shares, you're allowed to attend the shareholder meetings and cast the votes allocated to you.
answered 18 mins ago
littleadvlittleadv
158k1414 gold badges269269 silver badges435435 bronze badges
You must log in to answer this question.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.