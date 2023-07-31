In 2008 my father died. 15 years later I just sold the property that I inherited from him. Now I need to pay capital gains on that property, but what do I use as the tax basis?

I could just assume the tax basis is $0 and pay capital gains on the full amount that I sold the house for, but then I'm paying more taxes than I need to since, as I understand it, the value of property, for capital gains purposes, resets to whatever it's worth at the time the person you inherit it from dies.

The state is Texas and the county is Bexar County if that helps. The appraisal district's website has historical information going back to 2019, so that's not super useful.