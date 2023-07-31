6

In 2008 my father died. 15 years later I just sold the property that I inherited from him. Now I need to pay capital gains on that property, but what do I use as the tax basis?

I could just assume the tax basis is $0 and pay capital gains on the full amount that I sold the house for, but then I'm paying more taxes than I need to since, as I understand it, the value of property, for capital gains purposes, resets to whatever it's worth at the time the person you inherit it from dies.

The state is Texas and the county is Bexar County if that helps. The appraisal district's website has historical information going back to 2019, so that's not super useful.

Two potential sources of information:

  1. Your father's estate tax returned filed when he passed by the executor. The executor may have a copy, the accountant who prepared it might, or you can request it from the IRS.

  2. Appraisal. You'll need to find an appraiser who'd do a "historical" valuation for the specific date.

Tax records may not be very reliable of precise, but still can be used to support whatever number you're claiming.

Your cost basis is the value you determine using steps 1 or 2, adjusted to your usage (if it was a rental, it is decreased by the depreciation allowable; if you made improvements - it is increased by the amounts spent; etc).

In many places the easiest answer to determining its value in any given year is to look at the property tax assessment. Not all; some places skew the assessment as a way of adjusting the tax rate. This is usually available from the town clerk's office or equivalent.

The question is which year to use --year the property was purchased or year it was inherited. I'm not sure Texas uses the same rule as federal taxes so I'm going to stop here and leave the rest for someone else.

    Texas doesn't have a state income tax, thus no rule.
    – JohnFx
    18 hours ago

