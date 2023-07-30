Question: I Need Help Preparing A 1040 Tax Return And Any Necessary Schedules With The Following Information Provided.

Relevant Client Information:

Social Security Numbers: Joe: 123-45-6789 Jill: 333-222-111 Hunter (son): 555-77-6666

Ages: Joe: 73 Jill: 69 Hunter: 11 Jill paid $7,000 in childcare expenses for Hunter while she worked.

Salaries: Joe: $35,000 Jill: $30,000 Hunter: $600

Interest & Dividends: Interest from Mellon Bank: $6,000 Interest on Delaware municipal bonds: $4,000 Dividends on Microsoft, Inc. stock: $2,000 Sold 1,000 shares of IBM stock for $6,000 on January 15, 2021. Shares were purchased on January 15, 2014, for $3,000.

Real Estate: Joe and Jill rented out the old family home in Delaware for the entire year. Rental income: $9,000 Mortgage interest: $4,000 Depreciation: The house was purchased on 12/01/19 at a cost of $100,000 and has depreciated on a straight-line basis over 27.5 years. Accumulated Depreciation from prior years was $3,788. Mortgage interest on the white house owned by Joe and lived in by family: $8,000 Real estate taxes on the white house: $8,000.

Taxes Paid: State income taxes withheld from Joe’s wages: $6,000 Federal income taxes withheld from Joe’s wages: $4,000 Delaware City sales tax paid by Joe: $1,800. State income tax refund of 2020 overpayment received in 2021: $2,000 (2020 state income taxes were fully deductible on the 2020 tax return)

Miscellaneous: Joe had $5,000 of business travel expenses, which were reimbursed by his employer. Joe contributed $6,000 to Syracuse University, and $7,000 to Delaware University during the year. Jill paid $4,000 of student loan interest.