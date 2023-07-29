0

No matter what I read/watch, it isn't quite clear to me if a stocks/shares ISA is one of the following two:

  • an account where I can put some money into, and then invest that same money (by linking it to a trading platform). Consequently, whatever money I get from that account as revenue (up to £20000) is not taxed.

  • or is it, in itself, an investment "platform" of sorts, where I put some money in and await for an annual revenue from the bank, a bit like the help to buy ISA? (and then no taxes are paid on said revenue?)

I am not sure my question makes sense as I am only just starting to look into investments.

