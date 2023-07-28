I was checking a number of leveraged ETFs and can't stop thinking of their attractive returns. I understand they have very high return AND very high volatility. Meaning that if I intend to retire in say 30 years and I need my money then I can hit another bear market and I will be possibly at a loss. However, if I don't have a time horizon and possibly this is simply to preserve and grow wealth for the next generation, would not leveraged ETFs be a better choice? I can never time the market but looking backwards if I bought many of them say 15 years ago in every single one of them I would be way better off today compare to SPY. I would be better off even last year when equities were down and it looked very gloomy! What am I missing if I want to get the most return on my investment long term without specific need for the funds? leveraged ETF tend to be the choice for very short time bets but to me it actually looks as if they are a better choice for the long run!