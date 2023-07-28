Time value of money implies that deferring taxes (assuming the same dollar amount now vs. later) is better. That would lead to wanting to sell the $70 basis shares to minimize gains if you expect your tax rate to be equal or higher in the future.

If you expect your tax rate to go down in the future, it might make sense to sell the $50 shares now. However, if you hold the remaining shares until your death, remember that there would be a step-up in basis for your heirs, which would mean holding the $50 basis shares (and selling the $70) is more beneficial in that case.

Long answer short - it depends, but in general, minimizing current-year capital gains is often preferred.