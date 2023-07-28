I once went to a deli in Boston, and when I attempted to pay with a credit card, they said that the process will cost them almost 10% of the entire sale. This was curious to me since I had always assumed that card fees (those associated with payment terminals) are only around 2-3% in the U.S. Is the following breakdown correct, or are the acquiring bank and association fees usually included in the payment processing fee? I also know that Apple Pay, etc. take a small fee as well, but I have not included that.

Where does my $100 go?

Payment Processor: Assume a payment fee of 2.9% plus a flat fee of $0.30 Merchant Account Provider: The merchant account providers charge a monthly fee of $20 and a transaction fee of $0.10 Acquiring Bank: Acquiring bank could charge fee upwards of 1.5% Card Associations: The card association sets the interchange fee, which let’s assume is 2% of the transaction amount.

Thus, breakdown is as follows: