I once went to a deli in Boston, and when I attempted to pay with a credit card, they said that the process will cost them almost 10% of the entire sale. This was curious to me since I had always assumed that card fees (those associated with payment terminals) are only around 2-3% in the U.S. Is the following breakdown correct, or are the acquiring bank and association fees usually included in the payment processing fee? I also know that Apple Pay, etc. take a small fee as well, but I have not included that.

Where does my $100 go?

  1. Payment Processor: Assume a payment fee of 2.9% plus a flat fee of $0.30
  2. Merchant Account Provider: The merchant account providers charge a monthly fee of $20 and a transaction fee of $0.10
  3. Acquiring Bank: Acquiring bank could charge fee upwards of 1.5%
  4. Card Associations: The card association sets the interchange fee, which let’s assume is 2% of the transaction amount.

Thus, breakdown is as follows:

  1. 2.9% of $100 + $0.30 = $3.20
  2. $0.10
  3. 1.5% of $100 is $1.50
  4. 2% of $100 is $2.00 Total fees are $6.80, meaning merchant is left with $93.2
taking your breakdown of a $100 transaction:

and doing it for a $10 transaction

The breakdown is as follows:

2.9% of $10 + $0.30 = $0.29 + $0.30 = $0.59
$0.10
1.5% of $10 is $0.15
2% of $10 is $0.20 
Total fees are $1.04, meaning merchant is left with $8.96

For a small transaction it is just over 10%.

The flat fee parts are what drives up the percentage. That is why vendors want you to avoid plastic when making a small transaction.

