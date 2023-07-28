I was recently the result of skimming in a state of Illinois food stamps card, so, and was worried about credit cards being skimmed. I'm with 3 credit card companies, and none allow the possibility to set a max of single-charge. So therefore, the maximum charge per swipe is the monthly limit. Some of my ccs have a monthly limit as high as $7000/month. Are all credit card companies like this? And is the reason they don't allow users to set a maximum swipe is because of arrogance or they never thought about it? Now, you can lower the monthly limit, but if you do that, the that hurts your credit score, especially if your credit utilization ratio falls below 30%, making this like a catch-22. Shaking-my-head.
When credit card companies are part of a bank, can they see how much is in your accounts? I'm with Chase bank and Chase credit card, Capital 1 bank and Capital 1 credit card. Obviously when you're on the phone about your debit card, and want to talk about your credit card, they switch to different phone numbers, making me think the credit card companies are essentially function like completely different companies. But when you 1st open the cc, are they not given how much are in your savings/checkings? Thanks.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 10 times
New contributor
Add a comment |