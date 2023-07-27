Total Returns are not guaranteed in a bond ETF, unlike an individual bond that has a guaranteed redemption value (barring default). The bonds within the ETF will pay coupons which get distributed by the ETF periodically based on the terms of the ETF (meaning they are not required to distribute ALL interest). But the value of the bonds can go down, which means that the ETF is worth less when you go to sell it (there is no concept of "maturity" for a bond ETF either). So you may have a total return that is less than the distributed return. Or, more precisely, you might get a fixed periodic return, but if/when you go to sell the fund you might have a capital loss. And that periodic return can go down if the ETF replaces bonds with ones that pay lower coupons.

There's no way to know what the total return of a bond fund going forward will be, so it's impossible to provide that as a metric.