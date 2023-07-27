I saw a YouTube video come up that said something about how some of the tax incentives of trusts significantly changed in the US tax code. The video said it was changed very quickly in a way people wouldn't notice. This article I found has some more info but I was wondering if someone could explain the change to me a little better?

"In March, the IRS issued Revenue Ruling 2023-2, which had a substantial impact on estate planning, particularly where an irrevocable trust is involved. In the last decade or so, more families have begun utilizing irrevocable trusts to protect their assets from spend-down in order to qualify for government benefits, such as Medicaid and VA Aid and Attendance."