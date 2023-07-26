I am assisting a family member who wishes to have health insurance in the UK. We have obtained quotes from a number of providers. However, these generally relate to the first year only. We understand that premiums for health insurance are likely to increase in subsequent years for a variety of legitimate reasons, including age, medical advances and general inflation.

With other forms of insurance, eg home or motor insurance, it can be advantageous to shop around every few years as an insurer which once offered best value may no longer do so. The possibility of doing so gives some protection against profiteering. With health insurance, however, it may not be sensible to change provider, since pre-existing health conditions are normally excluded from cover, so changing provider would mean losing cover for any new health conditions arising since starting cover with the first provider.

Question: What protection, if any, does a person with health insurance have against a provider engaging in straightforward profiteering, that is, increasing premiums year by year by more than can be justified by legitimate reasons such as those identified above?