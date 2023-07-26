I am a UK-based data scientist but I am currently working for a company paying me below the standard rate for my role. I am currently looking for new roles. I have lived with my partner in a one bedroom flat but rent has suddenly increased by 30%. I am looking for additional ways I can make money so that I can secure the rent on the apartment and have spare cash for bills and socialising until I find a better paying job.

Are platforms like Fiverr a useful way to make use of my skills? What do they pay/are they an actual way of earning money? Do you have any other suggestions for making extra cash?