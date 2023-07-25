I have purchased foreign assets (US stocks) using the INDMoney app for about 5000 rupees from india. And I have received dividends for that stocks in US broker website. Dividends are very low and I couldn't withdraw my money. Minimum requirement for withdrawal in 1$ but dividends are below 1$, So not able to withdraw that money. So do I need to show that dividends in ITR filling, Which I couldn't even received that money in my indian bank?
Do we need to show foreign asset's (US stocks) dividend in ITR filing, That even not withdrawn from the broker (US stock broker)?
