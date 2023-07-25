Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products.

Discuss the workings and policies of this site

Detailed answers to any questions you might have

Start here for a quick overview of the site

Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow , the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.

The best answers are voted up and rise to the top

Anybody can answer

Anybody can ask a question

Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.

To subscribe to this RSS feed, copy and paste this URL into your RSS reader.

Highest score (default) Date modified (newest first) Date created (oldest first)

I have purchased foreign assets (US stocks) using the INDMoney app for about 5000 rupees from india. And I have received dividends for that stocks in US broker website. Dividends are very low and I couldn't withdraw my money. Minimum requirement for withdrawal in 1$ but dividends are below 1$, So not able to withdraw that money. So do I need to show that dividends in ITR filling, Which I couldn't even received that money in my indian bank?

Connect and share knowledge within a single location that is structured and easy to search.

Your privacy

By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our Cookie Policy.

Accept all cookies Necessary cookies only