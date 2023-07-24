Learn more about Stack Overflow the company, and our products.

We have planned to buy a house but with such high rates that did not happen. We would have to wait until rates are lower. I planned to use the down payment money to invest in Ig 3-5y corporate bonds or etf on such bonds. That way when rates go down, this is the time when I need money to buy a house and I will sell my bonds with price appreciation. Is there a possible problem with this strategy? It seems like the timing of rates going lower will work in favor for my investments. I assume either bonds themselves or etf on them should give me premium payoff.

