0

We have planned to buy a house but with such high rates that did not happen. We would have to wait until rates are lower. I planned to use the down payment money to invest in Ig 3-5y corporate bonds or etf on such bonds. That way when rates go down, this is the time when I need money to buy a house and I will sell my bonds with price appreciation. Is there a possible problem with this strategy? It seems like the timing of rates going lower will work in favor for my investments. I assume either bonds themselves or etf on them should give me premium payoff.

Improve this question
3
  • Who said rates are going down? For now the expectation is for them to continue going up. They're nowhere near the highest rates have ever been, or even the average.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Well then I will be sitting on my bonds as with such high rates I can't afford a house. So basically I wait until they went down enough for me to afford it and then I sell them!
    – Medan
    51 mins ago
  • 1
    It's a strategy, and it's valid. I'm voting to close this as off topic since you're basically soliciting opinions and judgement, not really asking anything. This is not a discussion forum.
    – littleadv
    46 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .