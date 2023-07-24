We have planned to buy a house but with such high rates that did not happen. We would have to wait until rates are lower. I planned to use the down payment money to invest in Ig 3-5y corporate bonds or etf on such bonds. That way when rates go down, this is the time when I need money to buy a house and I will sell my bonds with price appreciation. Is there a possible problem with this strategy? It seems like the timing of rates going lower will work in favor for my investments. I assume either bonds themselves or etf on them should give me premium payoff.
Who said rates are going down? For now the expectation is for them to continue going up. They're nowhere near the highest rates have ever been, or even the average.– littleadv1 hour ago
Well then I will be sitting on my bonds as with such high rates I can't afford a house. So basically I wait until they went down enough for me to afford it and then I sell them!– Medan51 mins ago
1It's a strategy, and it's valid. I'm voting to close this as off topic since you're basically soliciting opinions and judgement, not really asking anything. This is not a discussion forum.– littleadv46 mins ago
