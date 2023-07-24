I understand 2023 possibly will have the highest yields in history. I am trying to find the best way to take advantage of it! So far I keep seeing mid duration(5-6) corp bonds imply high yields. I would love to lock some money at that rate but I am not able to choose companies to invest in for that matter. How do I get the yield without going and buying individual bonds? As I understand ETF will not serve my purpose as bonds never mature so it is more like a running basket of bonds with average duration being fixed. I want to lock guaranteed return(of course if companies don't default). Is there another type of asset I can use?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 12 times
2
You probably can't get everything that you want. My bias would be to buy some bonds from the US (or whatever country you're in) rather than corporate bonds. You'd give up some yield but you also don't have to deal with the default risk. If you're not able to pick corporate bonds with default risks you can tolerate, that is likely a reasonable trade-off.– Justin Cave59 mins ago
Highest yields in history? What country are you in? Yields are still quote low in in a historical context in most advanced economies, including the US.– AKdemy45 mins ago
