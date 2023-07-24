I understand 2023 possibly will have the highest yields in history. I am trying to find the best way to take advantage of it! So far I keep seeing mid duration(5-6) corp bonds imply high yields. I would love to lock some money at that rate but I am not able to choose companies to invest in for that matter. How do I get the yield without going and buying individual bonds? As I understand ETF will not serve my purpose as bonds never mature so it is more like a running basket of bonds with average duration being fixed. I want to lock guaranteed return(of course if companies don't default). Is there another type of asset I can use?