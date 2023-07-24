My income comes entirely at the end of the year so I'm planning out where I should put my expenses for the year. The general advice I've seen is that you shouldn't put money into the stock market if you'll need it within a year or two, but I'm questioning that advice for my personal situation where my savings (mostly in cash and broad index funds) is much greater than my expenses.
I could do one of:
- put the money in a high interest savings account and get 4.5%
- no risk
- slightly faster to access the cash
- put the money into stocks and get higher returns on average but be exposed to short term fluctuations
- higher transaction costs (but index ETFs are extremely liquid and stock trading is free)
- if market goes down
- I'll have losses
- I'll sell the dip (i.e. a larger quantity of shares)
- I'll deduct the capital losses which will help offset other gains
- I'll still have plenty of savings for the long term
- if market goes up
- I'll have gains (but I can sell old tax-lots to avoid short-term gains)
- I'll pay taxes on the gains
Am I wrong to think the benefits of the market could outweigh the risks? Am I missing some other downside or misunderstanding the costs? I'm guessing the general advice is geared towards risk-averse folks and those with less savings.