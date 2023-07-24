My income comes entirely at the end of the year so I'm planning out where I should put my expenses for the year. The general advice I've seen is that you shouldn't put money into the stock market if you'll need it within a year or two, but I'm questioning that advice for my personal situation where my savings (mostly in cash and broad index funds) is much greater than my expenses.

I could do one of:

put the money in a high interest savings account and get 4.5% no risk

slightly faster to access the cash put the money into stocks and get higher returns on average but be exposed to short term fluctuations higher transaction costs (but index ETFs are extremely liquid and stock trading is free)

if market goes down I'll have losses I'll sell the dip (i.e. a larger quantity of shares) I'll deduct the capital losses which will help offset other gains I'll still have plenty of savings for the long term

if market goes up I'll have gains (but I can sell old tax-lots to avoid short-term gains) I'll pay taxes on the gains



Am I wrong to think the benefits of the market could outweigh the risks? Am I missing some other downside or misunderstanding the costs? I'm guessing the general advice is geared towards risk-averse folks and those with less savings.