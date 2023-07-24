If my understanding is correct, then the tax benefits of a custodial brokerage account are (in 2023):

Sheltering of up to $2200 of unearned income / year Avoid gift taxes on gifts up to $15,000 / year

However, it seems like these amount to very little benefit in practice:

For (1) only the first $1100 is untaxed, and the next $1100 is taxed at the child's rate (10-12%). Even if the entire $2200 were untaxed, we are only talking about saving maybe $800 a year. Additionally, to claim $2200 in unearned income, there is some management work needed in order to realize the income.

For (2), unless you have a large estate (~$12 million), your child won't ever actually pay any gift tax.

Lastly, a custodial brokerage account is attributed to your child by FAFSA, which could reduce aid by ~ 20% of the value of the brokerage account -- which could eclipse the very minor tax benefits offered in the first place.

All together, it seems like there isn't really any financial benefit from these accounts -- or am I missing something?