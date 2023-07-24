0

Can we realize the time frame from the candlestick data if the numbers from the two axis are removed? In other words does the candles behave differently in different timeframes?

Improve this question
New contributor
Dandelion is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .