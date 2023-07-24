I've been recently reading about treasuries and trying to understand how they work. In particular, within IBKR I can search for US treasuries and get the numbers listed in the screenshot.

What I've read is that the traesuries will in principle start at a price of 100-interest, e.g. 95 with 5%, and will get liquidated at 100 on the maturity date. Question 1: would these listed treasuries be, ones that someone bought at 95 and now tries to sell higher?

The closing price in the screenshot below is 97.46. The yields are close to 5.45%. Question 2: how is the yield 5.45% if the bill will pay 100 back for a price of 97.46? 100-97.46=2.54% yield, am I wrong?

Question 3: What are the size/x thousand face value numbers and how can they sometimes be different between bid and ask? Does it mean that the listing has 15000k worth of treasuries (of 100$ each?) and would someone need to buy them all?