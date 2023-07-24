It happens often that I have a single bill from a vendor and the payment is split along multiple dates, but I can't get how to do that and Gnucash docs don't explain it much. So far, I split the bill itself adding a bill with the same number and the partial value, but I want to register it properly if there is a way. In example: 1.200 USD total bill - to be paid in three 400 USD instalments

Now I am registering n.3 bills with the same bill number and date of 400 USD with different "due dates"

I want to be able to register n.1 bill of 1.200 USD and n.3 "due dates" of 400 USD.

Do you have any suggestions?