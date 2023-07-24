From my limited understanding, if I were to purchase a corporate bond for example, the process goes like this:

Other Brokers -> My Broker -> Me.

The Other Broker sells it to My Broker with a markup, and My Broker sells it to me with another markup. So for example the bond price would be 85 -> 87 -> 90. I would pay 90.00 for this bond.

Now my question is if I were to sell this bond, I obviously have to go through My Broker to tell him/her that I am selling this bond. But am I selling to My Broker or Other Brokers? In other words is My Broker buying these bonds back from me and selling it onward to make their own profits, or are they actually helping me sell it to Other Brokers? Since I am a retail investor and now I am on the selling side, am I able or request My Broker to markup for my benefit?

My other question is about corporate bond pricing on websites such as this:

https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/bond/de000bu22023-deutschland-bundesrepublik-3-1-23-25

As you can see, the Last Price is 100.031, the bid is 100.10, and the ask is 100.12.

Why is the Last Price outside the range of bid and ask? If I wanted to purchase this bond, would I pay the bid price 100.10 or the Last Price 100.031, or is this the price My Broker would pay and I would have to pay an additional markup?

Thanks for the help and clarifications.