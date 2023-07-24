I have never used gnucash. The thing you need to know is how many decimal places the brokerage uses.

In a Mutual Fund "Account Type", I enter an "Income Dividend" transaction of 0.482 shares with a value of $403.72.

The company declares a dividend of 0.xx per share. The brokerage multiples this number by the number of shares you own, which is a cash value. They then either put the cash rounded to cents into your sweep account, or if they use it to purchase additional shares. Again this is is tracked at the precision they normally use. The thing to check is do they round before purchasing new shares.

When entering 2 parts of a 3 part equation, and you get a strange result in the value you didn't enter; I always suspect that the wrong pair of values were picked to enter.