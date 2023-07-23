I live in Florida. Two months ago my mortgage company sent payment (almost $5K) to my previous home insurance for auto-renewal. I found another insurance company to cover my home for far less and contacted the previous insurance company to cancel the renewal. The previous insurance company refunded me the $5K with a check.

I will definitely have deficit in my escrow because of the $5K draft which I can pay back right away using the check. However, I'm thinking how I can use this money differently. My mortgage company does the escrow adjustment next March. The deficit is broken down into 12 installments from 03/2024. There's no interest charge on escrow as I understand which essentially I get a interest free loan for the next 18 months on that $5K. I'm thinking using that $5K check to pay the principle. Is that a good idea? Please advise. Thank you.