I have enough dividend income that I need to pay quarterly estimated taxes. When I look at my monthly statements, I'm not seeing any indication of which dividends are qualified vs not, but I need to figure that out since I expect my qualified dividends to be taxed at the 0% tax bracket vs 12% for my non-qualified dividends.

When estimating your quarterly taxes, do you generally just use some average rate (e.g. last year ~83% of my dividends were qualified) to determine which percentage of the dividends in each quarter to pay estimated taxes on, or is there a better way of estimating this?