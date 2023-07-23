0

I have enough dividend income that I need to pay quarterly estimated taxes. When I look at my monthly statements, I'm not seeing any indication of which dividends are qualified vs not, but I need to figure that out since I expect my qualified dividends to be taxed at the 0% tax bracket vs 12% for my non-qualified dividends.

When estimating your quarterly taxes, do you generally just use some average rate (e.g. last year ~83% of my dividends were qualified) to determine which percentage of the dividends in each quarter to pay estimated taxes on, or is there a better way of estimating this?

3
  • 1
    If you don't trade in the dividend producing stocks then it shouldn't change year over year much. The reason you don't see it on the statements is because holding period is a factor, so it is calculated retroactively after the year end.
    – littleadv
    23 mins ago
  • OK, so generally I can just assume it will be roughly the same % as the average for the whole year, or does the ratio of qualified to non-qualified change much from quarter to quarter?
    – Andrew
    11 mins ago
  • It depends - check your prior statements. Some companies only give out dividends once a year, others do it quarterly or monthly.
    – littleadv
    3 mins ago

