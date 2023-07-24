I went out and bought a car with the $10,000 cash. The dealership sent me an 8300 form saying they sent it to the IRS so what is going to happen now do I need to talk to your IRS?

The car dealer was required to fill out this form. You make a large cash purchase. The issue was that you came in with a pile of bills. If you had paid by personal check, cashiers check, or credit/debit card the form would not have to be submitted.

Am I in trouble but I have proof and receipts for every transaction

No you aren't in trouble, though any time a form is submitted somebody looks at it. It is possible that they could follow up for more information. They are worried that people who make large or numerous cash transactions are hiding something.

$10,000 cash was gifted to me by my mother

If she went to the bank and withdrew $10,000 in cash then the bank also submitted this a form. Again the government is concerned that the the money was being used for illegal purposes.

If you had submitted the cash into your bank account your bank would have submitted the from, because the government was concerned you were hiding taxable income, or money from illegal transactions.

Your mom could have transferred the money electronically. She could have written a check to you or to the dealership. Neither transfer type would have triggered the form.

but I have proof and receipts for every transaction.

This confuses me. Did she give you cash or not? If she did, then only transaction would have been when you bought the car.