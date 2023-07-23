$10,000 cash was gifted to me by my mother and I went out and bought a car with the $10,000 cash. The dealership sent me an 8300 form saying they sent it to the IRS so what is going to happen now do I need to talk to your IRS? Am I in trouble but I have proof and receipts for every transaction
Nothing to worry about (as long as you aren't a criminal or affiliated with someone who is). IRS Form 8300 is a required filing by businesses that receive cash payments in excess of $10,000. It goes to FinCEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network), who uses the information to try to prevent money laundering, domestic terrorism, and other financial crimes. To reiterate, this is a required filing, you're not in trouble, and you're not being investigated. I'd be more worried if the amount of cash paid was less than $10,000, because at that point it becomes a discretionary filing the business would make if it feels the transaction was suspicious.
Being contacted by the IRS or FinCEN over this will be very unlikely as long as you don't create a pattern of suspicious activity. One large cash transaction is no big deal.