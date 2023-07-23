Nothing to worry about (as long as you aren't a criminal or affiliated with someone who is). IRS Form 8300 is a required filing by businesses that receive cash payments in excess of $10,000. It goes to FinCEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network), who uses the information to try to prevent money laundering, domestic terrorism, and other financial crimes. To reiterate, this is a required filing, you're not in trouble, and you're not being investigated. I'd be more worried if the amount of cash paid was less than $10,000, because at that point it becomes a discretionary filing the business would make if it feels the transaction was suspicious.

Being contacted by the IRS or FinCEN over this will be very unlikely as long as you don't create a pattern of suspicious activity. One large cash transaction is no big deal.