From what I understand about corporate bonds, there can be three prices: the current price, the bid price, and the ask price.

So a corporate bond can have a current price of 99.01, a bid price of 98.01, and a ask price of 100.01.

All I know is that the ask price is always higher than the bid price. My question is if I want to buy this bond, what would be the actual price I pay? And how would that be calculated? Thanks.