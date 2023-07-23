I'm a newbie to investing and I was doing some research regarding the difference between stocks and shares. According to Investopedia stock simply refers to partial ownership of a company, whereas a share is partial ownership of a specific company. However, I've also heard stock being defined as the entirety of shares of a company. So my question is, if I say "I own stocks", it simply means "I have partial ownership of one or more (unspecified) companies" and not "I own the entirety of shares of several companies", right?
1 Answer
The business definition of stock is a quantity of goods or merchandise.
And one of the definitions of share is “a fraction” (like when you get your fair share of a pie).
Now, generalize that to a quantity of pieces of paper saying that you own a fraction of a company. Of course now that’s all digital, but there was a time when you actually got a certificate saying that you, John Q Everyman, owned 100 shares of AT&T.
That’s why I own shares of stock in AT&T. Saying that I own AT&T stock is shorthand for owning shares of stock.