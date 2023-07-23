The business definition of stock is a quantity of goods or merchandise.

And one of the definitions of share is “a fraction” (like when you get your fair share of a pie).

Now, generalize that to a quantity of pieces of paper saying that you own a fraction of a company. Of course now that’s all digital, but there was a time when you actually got a certificate saying that you, John Q Everyman, owned 100 shares of AT&T.

That’s why I own shares of stock in AT&T. Saying that I own AT&T stock is shorthand for owning shares of stock.