I'm trying to understand how year-over-year and YTD performance values are calculated. I thought it was obvious and straightforward, but I can't replicate the values my bank shows for even a simple example.

I looked at the performance of SPY and tried to perform the calculation myself. My bank provided the following data for SPY on Jan 1 of each year since 2020 (manually typed, did my best to avoid an error):

Date Open Low High Close 01/01/2020 323.51 320.36 332.95 321.73 01/01/2021 373.31 364.82 385.85 370.07 01/01/2022 476.30 420.76 479.98 449.91 01/01/2023 384.37 377.83 408.16 406.48

I'm not sure if I should be using the open, low, high, or close numbers, so I calculated the YoY percent gain as 100*(value at start of year - value at end of year)/value at start of year.

Date Open Low High Close 2020 16.00 13.88 15.89 15.03 2021 26.91 15.33 24.40 21.57 2022 -19.30 -10.20 -14.96 -9.65

Comparing this to the Calendar year % returns reported by my bank, none of the numbers are even close:

Date YoY % (Market Value) YoY % (NAV) 2020 18.37 18.40 2021 28.75 28.59 2022 -18.17 -18.14

What am I doing wrong?