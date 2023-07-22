I'm trying to understand how year-over-year and YTD performance values are calculated. I thought it was obvious and straightforward, but I can't replicate the values my bank shows for even a simple example.
I looked at the performance of SPY and tried to perform the calculation myself. My bank provided the following data for SPY on Jan 1 of each year since 2020 (manually typed, did my best to avoid an error):
|Date
|Open
|Low
|High
|Close
|01/01/2020
|323.51
|320.36
|332.95
|321.73
|01/01/2021
|373.31
|364.82
|385.85
|370.07
|01/01/2022
|476.30
|420.76
|479.98
|449.91
|01/01/2023
|384.37
|377.83
|408.16
|406.48
I'm not sure if I should be using the open, low, high, or close numbers, so I calculated the YoY percent gain as 100*(value at start of year - value at end of year)/value at start of year.
|Date
|Open
|Low
|High
|Close
|2020
|16.00
|13.88
|15.89
|15.03
|2021
|26.91
|15.33
|24.40
|21.57
|2022
|-19.30
|-10.20
|-14.96
|-9.65
Comparing this to the Calendar year % returns reported by my bank, none of the numbers are even close:
|Date
|YoY % (Market Value)
|YoY % (NAV)
|2020
|18.37
|18.40
|2021
|28.75
|28.59
|2022
|-18.17
|-18.14
What am I doing wrong?