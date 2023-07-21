Stack Exchange Network
Stack Exchange network consists of 182 Q&A communities including
Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.
Visit Stack Exchange
Log in
Sign up
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.
Sign up to join this community
Anybody can ask a question
The best answers are voted up and rise to the top
Asked
today
Viewed
6 times
I am trading on the Interactive Brokers TWS platform. That is the name of the broker and the platform they offer that I use. I have noticed that there is almost no liquidity on the YM Mini option contracts. There is plenty of liquidity on the underlying futures exchange, just not for the options.
Am I missing something? Why is that?
ajnabi
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our
Code of Conduct
.
After asking this question I just found the DJX which does offer liquidity. The index is 1/100th the value of the DJIA Index.
ajnabi
is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering.
Check out our
Code of Conduct
.
You must
log in to answer this question.
Your privacy
By clicking “Accept all cookies”, you agree Stack Exchange can store cookies on your device and disclose information in accordance with our
Cookie Policy.
Accept all cookies
Necessary cookies only
Customize settings