I am trading on the Interactive Brokers TWS platform. That is the name of the broker and the platform they offer that I use. I have noticed that there is almost no liquidity on the YM Mini option contracts. There is plenty of liquidity on the underlying futures exchange, just not for the options.

Am I missing something? Why is that?

After asking this question I just found the DJX which does offer liquidity. The index is 1/100th the value of the DJIA Index.

