In Germany, gold ETF aren't licensed because apparently they violate diversification which is required by law (cf. German Wikipedia articles which cite an upper limit of 30 % for a fund).

Thus, as a proxy, some people who seek the (perceived) stability (and negative correlation) of gold turn to gold ETC such as Xetra Gold (ISIN DE000A0S9GB0, German Wikipedia), although they are just bearer bonds, i.e. the gold isn't protected funds property in the case of issuer insolvency.

However, when I enter the ISINs of two such gold ETF (i.e. US78463V1070 and CH0139101593) in the order mask of my online broker, it offers me to trade them at German regional exchanges. I haven't tried to place an order that way, thus, such an order might be unconditionally rejected.

Also, online securities information portals such as Onvista also list those ETF on German regional exchanges and list some trading volume for the past month:

How is this possible?

Is it legal to trade such unregistered ETF at a German exchange for the seller/buyer?

Doesn't the participant/exchange get in trouble when they clear those trades?