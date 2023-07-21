I have some US-based stocks in a company I recently liquidated. I would like to reinvest 50% of the proceeds into ETFs for eventual retirement, set aside 25% set aside for medium-term cash needs (house down payment), and 25% for capital gains tax.

Historically I have set aside some amount of money for Vanguard ETFs that are purchased automatically monthly so I'm very comfortable with those purchases.

Now, however, I have a larger than I typically invest monthly. What is a good relatively conservative way to:

Handle the cash I want to retain for the down payment (say I will buy a house in 6 months) about this? 5% CD? Handle the cash I need to use for capital gains tax (say I need to pay this by April 15 next year, so 9 months) 5% CD? Handle the remaining sum for ETF investment? I thought about just splitting the sum over 12months and dollar-cost average the investment into Vanguard again.

Thanks!