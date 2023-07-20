0

I have a well-balanced portfolio. I am leaving my job for a year. I see here that I can potentially receive 5% on my money. Is there a reason not to take everything out of stocks and bonds and put it in one of these savings accounts until I work again?

1 Answer 1

By well balanced I assume that you have diversification, and that some money is for near term things, and some for longer term thins like a house or retirement.

Because you know (or suspect) that you will be unemployed for a year (or so), that means you should be able to calculate what expenses you will have, and what income from non-working sources you will have.

  • If you have $1,000,000 in stocks, but only need $50,000 to live for a year; that would mean you are moving a ton of value out of the market when you don't have to.

  • Selling shares could trigger a massive tax bill.

  • Moving money within a IRA or 401(k) or similar account would not cause a tax issue, but can you get a 5% rate withing those types of accounts? You might be able to change broker without changing the color of the money to get to the type of account you need.

  • Unless you are talking about a CD that locks in the rate for a period of time, or some other type of account, the rate could change tomorrow. Using a CD will lock in the rate, but will also tie up the money.

