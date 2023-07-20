I have a well-balanced portfolio. I am leaving my job for a year. I see here that I can potentially receive 5% on my money. Is there a reason not to take everything out of stocks and bonds and put it in one of these savings accounts until I work again?
By well balanced I assume that you have diversification, and that some money is for near term things, and some for longer term thins like a house or retirement.
Because you know (or suspect) that you will be unemployed for a year (or so), that means you should be able to calculate what expenses you will have, and what income from non-working sources you will have.
Is there a reason not to take everything out of stocks and bonds and put it in one of these savings accounts until I work again?
If you have $1,000,000 in stocks, but only need $50,000 to live for a year; that would mean you are moving a ton of value out of the market when you don't have to.
Selling shares could trigger a massive tax bill.
Moving money within a IRA or 401(k) or similar account would not cause a tax issue, but can you get a 5% rate withing those types of accounts? You might be able to change broker without changing the color of the money to get to the type of account you need.
Unless you are talking about a CD that locks in the rate for a period of time, or some other type of account, the rate could change tomorrow. Using a CD will lock in the rate, but will also tie up the money.