0

My wife gave birth to our child at home, under the care of both a midwife and doula. Our insurance does cover all of this, but as out-of-network. Total charges for both providers would be $4,600. This is short of our out-of-network deductible ($6k family) and out of pocket max ($14k family). All of our other medical care is in-network, so we won't have any additional expenses to "fill" these up.

Is it worth going through the hassle of collecting all the paperwork from insurance and the providers and then mailing it in? It does not seem necessary to me since insurance probably won't reimburse us anything anyway.

Improve this question

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
2

It could be worth it, because even if you expect all other care this year to be in-network, what if you end up needing other out-of-network services out of necessity?

If you prefer to not go through the trouble now, at least find out what the time limit is to submit an out-of-network claim. That way, if you do end up having other out-of-network care that pushes you above your OON deductible, you can go through the trouble to submit this claim later on.

Improve this answer
1
  • OP is only $1,400 away from meeting their deductible. Basically, all it would take is one OON X-ray/MRI or specialist visit...
    – 0xFEE1DEAD
    4 mins ago

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .