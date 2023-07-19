My wife gave birth to our child at home, under the care of both a midwife and doula. Our insurance does cover all of this, but as out-of-network. Total charges for both providers would be $4,600. This is short of our out-of-network deductible ($6k family) and out of pocket max ($14k family). All of our other medical care is in-network, so we won't have any additional expenses to "fill" these up.

Is it worth going through the hassle of collecting all the paperwork from insurance and the providers and then mailing it in? It does not seem necessary to me since insurance probably won't reimburse us anything anyway.