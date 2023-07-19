There are definitely benefits to adding someone as an authorized user compared to just giving them your credit card information.

The main benefit of using the authorized user feature is that you can remove an AU at any time. If you gave that person your credit card information outright, you'd have to get a new card if you no longer wanted them to have access.

Another benefit of having authorized users is that each AU gets their own credit card. That's less helpful if your purchases are all made online, but it prevents needing to give someone else your card if they're making in-person purchases.

Your credit card company may or may not allow you to let someone else use your credit card without being an authorized user, and if they don't allow it but you still give someone else your card information, you could run the risk of having your account closed.

Finally, merchants may refuse payment if someone else is using your credit card because of the increased risk that you could initiate a chargeback or claim the transaction was fraudulent.