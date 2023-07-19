There is a 750,000 home acquisition loan limit for deducting mortgage interest. This limit only applies to "home acquisition debt" (excludes the cash-out part). However this is used to adjust the whole mortgage interest (which include interest on the cash-out part).

This looks like a weird bug.

Imagine a hypothetical situation:

You have a mortgage balance of $750,000. At the beginning of the year (for simplicity, Jan 1 or during the previous year even), you refinance the mortgage with cash-out, bringing your loan to $2,000,000. You pay interest for this $2,000,000 loan which gets reported on Form 1098. The average home acquisition loan balance is $750,000 for the year. So the interest deduction limitation coefficient is 1.0 and you can essentially deduct 100% of the Form 1089 interest.

Am I understanding the instructions correctly? Or am I expected to split the interest somehow? The publication says nothing about splitting. It just asks to input the "Total amount of interest that you paid."

P.S. Publication 936 has more weird math. For example, the way it sums the average loan balances and divides them by the sum of all interest paid does not look like something mathematically correct. If the loans are non-overlapping (refinance), it would be more correct to calculate the deductible portion of the interest separately for each loan and then sum those. They also propose to find the loan balance average by averaging the year start and end balances which is not correct for a non-linear loan balance function like a mortgage.

Publication 936

Refinanced home acquisition debt

Any secured debt you use to refinance home acquisition debt is treated as home acquisition debt. However, the new debt will qualify as home acquisition debt only up to the amount of the balance of the old mortgage principal just before the refinancing. Any additional debt not used to buy, build, or substantially improve a qualified home isn't home acquisition debt.

Mixed-use mortgages

A mixed-use mortgage is a loan that consists of more than one of the three categories of debt (grandfathered debt, home acquisition debt, and home equity debt). For example, a mortgage you took out during the year is a mixed-use mortgage if you used its proceeds partly to refinance a mortgage that you took out in an earlier year to buy your home (home acquisition debt) and partly to buy a car (home equity debt). Complete lines 1, 2, and 7 of Table 1 by including the separate average balances of any grandfathered debt and home acquisition debt (determined by the date the debt was acquired) in your mixed-use mortgage. Don’t use the methods described earlier in this section to figure the average balance of either category. Instead, for each category, use the following method. Figure the balance of that category of debt for each month. This is the amount of the loan proceeds allocated to that category, reduced by your principal payments on the mortgage previously applied to that category. Principal payments on a mixed-use mortgage are applied in full to each category of debt, until its balance is zero, in the following order. a. First, any home equity debt not used to buy, build, or substantially improve the home. b. Next, any grandfathered debt. c. Finally, any home acquisition debt. Add together the monthly balances figured for b and c in (1). Complete line 12 of Table 1 using the figure from line (2) above.

Line 12: Average home acquisition debt balance

Figure the average balance for the current year of each outstanding home mortgage. Add the average balances together and enter the total on line 12. See Average Mortgage Balance, earlier. Note. If the average balance consists of more than one category of debt (grandfathered debt, home acquisition debt, and home equity debt), see Mixed-use mortgages, earlier, to figure the average mortgage balance.

Line 13: Total amount of interest that you paid.

If you make payments to a financial institution, or to a person whose business is making loans, you should get Form 1098 or a similar statement from the lender. This form will show the amount of interest to enter on line 13. Also, include on this line any other interest payments made on debts secured by a qualified home for which you didn't receive a Form 1098. Don't include points or mortgage insurance premiums on this line.

Line 15: Deductible home mortgage interest