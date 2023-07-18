I'm fairly new to GnuCash and this kind of accounting. I'm trying to work out how to receive gift money as cash and spend it via a credit card.

I've also started looking at reports so I can see how I'm fairing month-to-month and I'm thinking the Cash Flow report shows pretty well what I want (although I've added in Liabilities:CreditCard so I see those actual transactions rather than just the monthly credit card bill). I don't think I really want to see anything involving gift money on this report since it isn't really part of my normal money/spending and it might not be spent straight away, so cleaner just to not show it rather than it look like I had a really good month when it's my birthday and a really bad month when I spend it?

How should I go about this kind of scenario?

My Current Thinking

For example, let's say I've received £100 cash as a gift. I pay this into my main bank account. I want to spend £75 of it on something, but it needs to be paid by credit card (I'll keep the remainder for the time being). At the end of the month, there is a transaction from my main bank account to my credit card to pay off the balance (let's say £200 total), £75 of which is this gift money.

I'm think the transactions I need to record would look something like:

Pay gift money into the bank, putting it in a sub-account:

£100 from Income:Gift to Assets:BankAccount:Gift

Buy things with the credit card, including something with gift money:

£125 from Liabilities:CreditCard to Expenses:OtherStuff

to £75 from Liabilities:CreditCard:Gift to Expenses:Gift

Pay the credit card bill (£200), but modify it to include a split for the gift money:

£125 from Assets:BankAccount to Liabilities:CreditCard

to £75 from Assets:BankAccount:Gift to Liabilities:CreditCard:Gift

The Gift sub-accounts should eventually have 0 balance once all the gift money has been spent and credit card bills paid.

As for the Cash Flow report, I'm thinking I just need to exclude the Assets:BankAccount:Gift and Liabilities:CreditCard:Gift accounts? This should effectively hide all those gift transactions?

Does any of this sound reasonable? Am I missing a better way of doing things? (I suspect I'm over-complicating things...)