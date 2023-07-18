If you go to savingsbond.gov, choose the date 2023-07-17 and look at the CUSIP 91282CBM2, you'll see that it has a rate of 0.125%, a maturity of 2024-02-14, and a sell price of 97.03125. It's a 3 year note that pays a coupon semi-annually.

That price matches what I see in in my brokerage's interface and I'd like to compute (or estimate) that price myself in a Google sheet. I think I need to use some combination of the PRICE() and/or YIELD() functions and knowledge of the yield curve as of 2023-07-17, but I'm not quite sure how to do it.