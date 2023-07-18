0

If you go to savingsbond.gov, choose the date 2023-07-17 and look at the CUSIP 91282CBM2, you'll see that it has a rate of 0.125%, a maturity of 2024-02-14, and a sell price of 97.03125. It's a 3 year note that pays a coupon semi-annually.

That price matches what I see in in my brokerage's interface and I'd like to compute (or estimate) that price myself in a Google sheet. I think I need to use some combination of the PRICE() and/or YIELD() functions and knowledge of the yield curve as of 2023-07-17, but I'm not quite sure how to do it.

The price is the present value of the coupon payments and principal payment at the end, so it depends on the discount rate(s) you choose.

In practice, the price is due to supply and demand, and current yields. In other words, the market sets the (in this case) 3Y yield and you can solve for the corresponding bond price.

Also, bonds are quoted in clean price, i.e. excluding accrued coupon payments.

For actual examples using Excel/Sheets formulas, Google is your friend.

