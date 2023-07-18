I am a US Person for tax purposes. These are some of the Indian mutual funds couple I invested in of years ago. The attached links show the exact holdings of these funds. According to PFIC definition, listed here, it doesn't seem like these funds qualify under them. Can someone help clarify? At high level, how would taxation work for such cases assuming that I have not sold anything?

At least 75% of the corporation's gross income is "passive"—that is, derived from investments or other sources not related to regular business operations. At least 50% of the company's assets are investments, which produce income in the form of earned interest, dividends, or capital gains.

ADITYA BIRLA SL FLEXI CAP FUND(G) 98.32% equity

ICICI PRU LARGE & MID CAP FUND(G) Equity Holding : 94.95%

ICICI PRU MULTI-ASSET FUND(G) Equity Holding : 66.15%, Debt 14.3%

NIPPON INDIA MULTI CAP FUND(G) Equity: 98.33%