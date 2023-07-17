I'm in the US and emailed a few email addresses associated with FIS global, asking about my ChexSystems account. Six months later I followed up, asking the following:

Have you come up with a way for me to either 1. delete my web portal account, or 2. mask sensitive information?

In response to this, some kind of deletion request was initiated on my behalf. I was notified of this in an email from a third-party, CENTRL, which linked me to a web interface where I can view this deletion request. The deletion request is described as a GDPR deletion request, lists my country as the United Kingdom, and has a subject of "please delete my data."

I added a comment in the web interface saying that I am in the US and not the UK, so I assume that this request is going nowhere. I think one of the emails I cc-ed was the data protection office and is 100% dedicated to GDPR stuff. That was my bad; I assumed that their data protection office existed because of the GDPR but did stuff beyond GDPR compliance.

However, if the request goes through, what is likely to be deleted? How could I figure this out?

I asked FIS, I'll let you know what they come back with.

My original goal was to learn whether I could delete just the web portal account, but I'm concerned that they will interpret the deletion request as having broader scope. I want to make sure that they do not delete the consumer data that they have collected on me, and that my ChexSystems report and similar things won't be affected. I told them all this as well.

If the deletion request goes forward (which I asked them not to let happen without further verification from me), I'm tentatively guessing that it will go the way I want it. If they delete things the way they typically are required to under the GDPR, I'm guessing that this consumer data would be treated similar to credit data and not subject to any right to delete. I'm no expert though (the farthest thing from it, as you can see). I also kinda think that this deletion request will go nowhere, because I'm in the US, ChexSystems mostly (only) covers the US, I am listed as being in the US in ChexSystems, FIS has sent me mail to my US address in the past, and I never said that I was in the UK and never invoked the GDPR.

This is kind of a weird situation and I realize that a) I'm probably overreacting; b) it's my own fault; c) the best answer will probably come from FIS.