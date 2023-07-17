I'm self employed in the UK. I work as a sole trader and am not VAT registered.

I have a client in the EU (Belgium) who I'll be doing some consultancy and technical services (e.g. requirements analysis, design, programming) for.

I'm not registered for VAT in the UK, and the work is on the order of €1000-€10000.

It's currently not clear if this will be a B2B or B2C transaction, so I need to understand both cases. The service will be provided from the UK, and is not a 'digital service' - i,e. it is not anything like an automated provision of a digital product and will involve manual human work, done in the UK.

Do I need to charge, collect or pay EU VAT for this?

TIA!