My SWIFT transfers, approximately 5000 USD per year, have consistently been held by the intermediary bank. For the past 6 months, all of my payments are blocked. My clients are universities and colleges in the UK and US, and one of them told me that my name "Muhammad" is sanctioned. The irony is that when I transfer money to UK or US, then it goes fine. Don’t you think it is racist and discriminating? How can I solve this issue permanently?

