The company CENTRL lists FIS* as a client on their website. Can anyone verify this, or show me how to verify it?

Susquehanna mentions CENTRL on their site as someone they have backed.

*FIS site: fisglobal.com

I'm asking for personal anti-phishing reasons: I sent an email to FIS global, and shortly got a (not totally expected) email back from CENTRL. They want my phone number and for me to click some links. I've verified to my satisfaction that the above email came from CENTRL and is normal for them. Now I'm just trying to verify that CENTRL itself isn't obviously untrustworthy. I tried calling FIS about it but they couldn't figure it out (I think because that verification isn't part of their job, not because the answer is complex).